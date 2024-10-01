Morning fog, another overcast day; Dry, warm mid-week

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Wayne County (Indiana) until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
It will be another overcast day across the Miami Valley on Tuesday.
We will start Tuesday morning with areas of fog developing and some dense fog is possible.
It will be a mainly cloudy day, but we may see some peak of sunshine, according to Marando.
There is a chance of showers during the late afternoon/early evening hours.
Drier weather will move in starting Wednesday, Morando says.
We will see highs reach the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.
It will be even warmer on Friday highs near 80 degrees.
