Morning fog, another overcast day; Dry, warm mid-week

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Wayne County (Indiana) until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Dense Fog Advisory Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

It will be another overcast day across the Miami Valley on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Morando has the latest on when we will see drier weather this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

We will start Tuesday morning with areas of fog developing and some dense fog is possible.

Hour by hour forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

It will be a mainly cloudy day, but we may see some peak of sunshine, according to Marando.

There is a chance of showers during the late afternoon/early evening hours.

Futurecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Drier weather will move in starting Wednesday, Morando says.

We will see highs reach the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be even warmer on Friday highs near 80 degrees.

