UPDATE: More than 980 AES Ohio customers reporting power outages

UPDATE @ 6 p.m.: Approximately 988 AES Ohio customers are now reporting power outages as a result of strong storms that are continuing to pass through the Miami Valley on Wednesday evening.

Here’s the count as of 6 p.m., according to the utility’s online outage page:

* Montgomery 818

* Greene 154

* Champaign and Clinton 1 each

INITIAL REPORT

More than 1,700 AES Ohio customers are reporting power outages as strong storms pass through the Miami Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s the count by county as of 4:45 p.m.:

* Miami 1,525

* Montgomery 216

* Champaign 1

We will update this report as more information becomes available.









