Chance for severe storms with damaging winds today; Heat advisory for parts of area

MIAMI VALLEY — A Heat Advisory is in effect today from noon to 8 p.m. for Butler, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio. It also includes Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Heat Advisory for Today Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

The Miami Valley could see a line of storms that could become severe today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando is tracking this system and will have the latest timing LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

Some hit-and-miss storms could come this afternoon and the heaviest rain could be southeast of Dayton, Marando said.

Futurecast for Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

An isolated storm may be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main severe weather concern.

These storms could dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

For those who don’t see rain, it will be hot today with highs near 90 and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group