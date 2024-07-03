Chance for severe storms with damaging winds today; Heat advisory for parts of area

MIAMI VALLEY — A Heat Advisory is in effect today from noon to 8 p.m. for Butler, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio. It also includes Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.
The Miami Valley could see a line of storms that could become severe today.
Some hit-and-miss storms could come this afternoon and the heaviest rain could be southeast of Dayton.
Some hit-and-miss storms could come this afternoon and the heaviest rain could be southeast of Dayton, Marando said.
An isolated storm may be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main severe weather concern.
These storms could dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time.
For those who don’t see rain, it will be hot today with highs near 90 and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.
