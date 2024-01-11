More soil testing planned at former water plant where batteries were burned

PIQUA — More soil boring is planned to take place this month at the former water treatment plant in Piqua, where the burning of lithium ion batteries prompted residents to raise continuing concerns about the quality of the city’s drinking water.

>> PREVIOUS: Test results find city of Piqua’s water safe for drinking, cooking

Soil sampling is scheduled to begin later in January, the city announced Thursday, which also said the city has approved this latest sampling plan developed by WSP Global, Inc., an internationally recognized environmental consulting company with local offices.

News Center 7 has been reporting on this story since concerns began being raised last September by residents who wanted to know who was monitoring the first company that was performing the soil samples. Some residents blamed the company performing the sampling.

That company, which was burning lithium ion batteries for research purposes, moved on from the site in November after the Ohio EPA found that the company violated its air permit.

In September, the Ohio EPA and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency investigated the site after fielding complaint from residents about air and water issues.

Last fall, the city sampled its drinking water and found it acceptable for drinking, bathing and cooking. The city at that time committed to sampling work, which is scheduled to be completed within four to six weeks.

After that, the city will release the results, according to an announcement to the community on the former water treatment plant the city released Thursday.









©2024 Cox Media Group