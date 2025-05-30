More rain chances today; drying out this weekend across region

MIAMI VALLEY — We will see another chance for rain to end the work week.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these rain chances. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING on when we will see drier weather this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Showers will arrive this morning across parts of the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Futurecast for Friday at 9 a.m. Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Dunn says the steadiest rain will likely be before lunchtime.

“Some redevelopment of isolated showers or even a thunderstorm is possible this afternoon into the evening, but no severe weather is expected,” he stated.

Projected rainfall totals Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Dunn added that some elevated wildfire smoke from Canada will move into the area later this evening.

“This may spark some colorful sunsets depending on the timing of when it arrives. No major surface impacts are expected locally,” he said.

It will dry out this weekend with warmer temperatures expected next week.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Friday AM 7-Day: May 30, 2025 A wet end to the week, but things are trending warm and dry by early next week!

