Montgomery County judge accused of ethics violation for early release of inmate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County judge is the focus of a new ethics complaint that accuses him of improperly releasing a prison inmate after repeatedly talking about the case privately with the inmate’s mother for more than a year.

The copy of the complaint is from the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct, which deals with ethics and professional conduct violations for lawyers and judges in the state.

It’s aimed at Judge Richard Skelton whose office is at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

The complaint says the judge knows the inmate’s mother because she worked at his doctor’s office.

We will continue updating this story.

