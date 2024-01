DAYTON — On Monday, Jan. 15, certain roads in Dayton will be closed for the MLK Day March.

W. Third from Paul Laurence Dunbar Street to Perry Street will be closed.

Broad way from Second to Fourth Street and Edwin C. Moses from Riverview Ave to Fourth Street will also be closed.

These streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic.





