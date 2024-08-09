MLB sets date for Reds-Braves game at Bristol Motor Speedway, releases first renderings of field

CINCINNATI — Major League Baseball has announced when the Cincinnati Reds will play the Atlanta Braves at the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Reds and the Braves will face off on Aug. 2, 2025, marking the first-ever MLB regular season game in Tennessee.

“The Reds are excited to be the home team for this unforgettable first at the Bristol Motor Speedway,” Reds President and Chief Executive Officer Phil Castellini said. “Thank you to Major League Baseball for making this groundbreaking game happen. We cannot wait for all of Reds Country to cheer on their Reds in this unique and historic setting.”

The game will count as a home game for the Reds and will be preceded by two games in Cincinnati.

Along with the date, the MLB also released the first renderings of what the field will look like.

Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted large events in the past. Tennessee and Virginia Tech played in the “Battle at Bristol” college football game at the Speedway in 2016 with 156,990 in attendance to set a NCAA football attendance record.

Pre-sales for the Speedway Classic will begin this September. The public ticket offering is expected in December.

