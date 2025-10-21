Missing woman’s remains found in backyard after standoff; Man now facing child porn charges

KETTERING — A man facing several charges after an hours-long standoff during a search warrant in Kettering is now facing child pornography charges.

Shane Smith, 40, was in court Tuesday for two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Smith is also facing weapons and drug charges in connection with the standoff in June.

Police had originally served a search warrant at the home on Mini Court in connection with an investigation into 39-year-old Nicole Slusser’s disappearance. Slusser’s family hadn’t seen her since December.

Slusser’s ex-boyfriend, Shane Smith, was identified as a person of interest in the case.

After an eight-hour standoff, Smith was located inside the home, hiding in a closet under safes, and taken into custody.

Slusser’s remains were found when police and detectives executed their search warrant following the standoff.

As previously reported by News Center 7, detectives with Kettering police are awaiting results from additional reports on the remains before they pursue any charges related to Slusser’s death.

The department said evidence leading to the child porn charges came about during the course of their investigation.

“While this is a crucial component to the case and marks an important step toward closure for the victim’s family, the investigation is still ongoing,” Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for Kettering Police, said.

