Mike Tomlin steps down as head coach of Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin is stepping down as the Steelers’ head coach, our sister station WPXI in Pittsburgh reports.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter was first to report that Mike Tomlin is stepping down after 19 seasons with the team, citing sources. The news comes a day after the Steelers lost to the Texans in the playoffs.

Breaking: After a historic 19-season run in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin just informed his team that he is stepping down as the Steelers head coach, sources tell @JFowlerESPN and me.



The Steelers now will be looking for only their fourth head coach since 1969.

A statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II confirms that Tomlin is stepping down.

“Obviously, I am extremely grateful for Mike and all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years,” the statement said in part. “It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin.”

The Steelers are now looking for their fourth coach since 1969. Tomlin was the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach. The second-longest tenured coach, John Harbaugh, was fired by the Baltimore Ravens after losing to the Steelers in Week 18.

During his tenure with the Steelers, Tomlin never had a losing season, made the playoffs 13 times, won a Super Bowl, and had a 193-114-2 regular-season record, WPXI reported. The longest-tenured head coach is now Andy Reid, who has been with the Chiefs since 2013.

The Cincinnati Bengals are now the only AFC North team without a head coaching vacancy. Across the league, there are nine head coaching vacancies.

