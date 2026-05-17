Mid-summer heat to finish the weekend

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you. After a stormy start we ended Saturday with highs in the middle 70s. Ready or not...temperatures are climbing significantly tomorrow. After having some chilly nights earlier in the week this will be a big change relatively speaking.

Tonight

A chance for a few showers arrives late tonight with lows in the lower 60s. You may have noticed some mugginess in the air tonight. That is with us for the rest of the weekend into next week.

Sunday

There is a small chance for showers or a thunderstorm before noon tomorrow, then we crank the temperatures up into the middle 80s during the afternoon. These temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal and more typical of July.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Sunday AM

Futurecast shows a more isolated coverage of rain for tomorrow morning. This means not as many of us get rain tomorrow. If you have morning plans, check our WHIO Weather app before heading out.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Muggy

Dewpoints tomorrow will be in the middle 60s, meaning it will feel muggy. Upper 60s dewpoints will be here for Tuesday before a front clears out the humidity and lowers the temperature. We will see if severe weather becomes more of a hazard to watch for on Tuesday as we draw closer.

©2026 Cox Media Group