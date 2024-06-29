Miami Valley receiving $10 million in funding from state budget

COLUMBUS — The Miami Valley will receive $10 million in funding from the state budget.

This is part of the state’s capital signed Friday by Governor Mike DeWIne.

It includes $3.5 billion in appropriations.

“This capital budget is all about creating jobs, growing our economy, and directly impacting the people of Ohio where they live and work,” said Governor DeWine. “We know these needed investments will continue to make Ohio the best place to live, work, and raise a family for years to come.”

The bill also includes a $700 million surplus that was carried over from the previous operating budget.

The budget includes $133.5 million to build a statewide mental healthcare system. This includes $10 million for the design and planning of a new, state-of-the-art behavioral healthcare hospital in the Miami Valley.

“The investments made in this budget will change lives and make a real difference for the people living, working, and raising a family here in Ohio,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “From funding for a new behavioral health hospital in the Miami Valley to supporting cybersecurity efforts, this package addresses issues that matter to Ohioans.”

Some of the highlighted budget items include:

$130 million will go to the Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS) to begin the process of replacing DYS’s three large juvenile correction facilities with multiple facilities, DeWine’s office said.

$397 million will be used to improve higher education infrastructure. This includes a $7.1 million investment into Ohio Cyber Range, a network supporting cybersecurity programs.

$600 million will also go to the renovation and construction of K-12 schools.

At least $255 million will go to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for state prison repairs.

More than $298 million will be spent to modernize all Ohio parks.

You can find a breakdown of the funds here.

