Miami Valley gas prices surge amongst cold snap

TIPP CITY — We’re seeing another jump in gas prices in the Miami Valley.

In some areas, it increased by more than 50 cents.

On West Main Street in Tipp City several gas stations like Shell and Speedway at $3.19 a gallon.

Across the street a BP has gas going for $2.75.

>> Miami Valley outlines damage caused by weekend water break; Cleanup underway

Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there are several factors for gas prices going up.

He said it is all part of a routine price cycle where prices fluctuate because of competition.

Also, conflict overseas contributes to the spike as well as the weather.

“The polar vortex, which has gripped much of the country with sub-zero temperatures, has disrupted some refineries as of late and that has impacted their ability to produce as much gasoline,” De Hann said.

He said he expects those $3.19 gas prices to drop down to $3 and below in the next week.

You can stay updated on the latest gas prices here.





©2024 Cox Media Group