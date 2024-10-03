Miami Valley could become home to Ohio’s largest indoor pickleball facility

RIVERSIDE — Ohio’s largest indoor pickleball court could be built in the Miami Valley.

Black Barn’s vision for an indoor pickleball court could become a reality in Riverside by Spring 2025.

They broke ground on the first phase — eight indoor and eight outdoor pickleball courts.

The second phase is another building containing an additional 14 courts.

After the second phase is completed, Black Barn Pickleball will have 30 courts making it the largest indoor pickleball facility in Ohio.

“Tons of people enjoy it. It’s growing so fast. So we feel like, if we can sustain that growth, we need to build for the future,” Mike Bettencourt, co-founder of Black Barn Pickleball said.

Those who live near the site are open to the expansion.

Ranjani Powers runs a yoga studio and lives nearby.

“They said they’ll be closed by 10 p.m. so that’s bedtime for around here for most of us,” Powers said.

She said she is more concerned about the fence line.

“We want to have that big of security between us and the pickleballers. We also want to have a fenceline that is clean,” she said.

The City of Riverside ordered Black Bard to install landscaping or fencing around the facility.

“Which we are going through the motions to figure out what’s best to do. But we want to make sure we’re a good neighbor. Once it’s done it’ll look highly manicured and professional,” Bettencourt said.

The facility will be the first dedicated pickleball court in the Miami Valley.

