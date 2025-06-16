Miami Valley communities getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth

MIAMI VALLEY — Communities across the area are getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth.

We will tell you about the celebration one city held last weekend and preview other celebrations today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Juneteenth will be on Thursday, June 19.

The Juneteenth Music Festival was held Sunday at the Eichelberger Amphitheater in Huber Heights.

There was plenty of food and music.

“The whole purpose of this event is how do we continue to bring people together,” said Arrick Richard with the Cultural Diversity Citizens Action Commission. “We all live here together in this world, and we need to be able to figure out how do we blend together.”

Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people learned they were free.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins says Levitt Pavilion will have music and food starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

She said pieces of African American history are scattered across the area from the Paul Laurence Dunbar House to museums at Wilberforce University.

