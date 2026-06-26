13-year-old boy killed in ATV crash in northern Ohio

OHIO — A 13-year-old boy in northern Ohio has died after an ATV crash over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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The crash happened in the eastbound lane of State Route 113 in Erie County around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the boy as Lamonie Campbell, 13, of Cleveland.

A 10-year-old boy was driving the ATV and Campbell was the passenger, WOIO-19 reported.

A Toyota driven by a Berlin Heights man hit the ATV as it entered the road from a private route.

The ATV caught on fire as a result of the crash, according to state troopers.

The Toyota went off the road before it rolled and hit a pole, WOIO-19 reported.

First responders took Campbell and the 10-year-old boy to the hospital.

Campbell was later flown to a Cleveland hospital.

It’s unclear how serious the 10-year-old boy’s injuries are.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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