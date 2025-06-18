Miami Valley city permanently bans adult-use marijuana sales

MORAINE — A Miami Valley city has moved to permanently ban adult-use cannabis.

On June 12, Moraine City Council members approved an ordinance that prohibits adult-use cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail dispensary activities within city limits.

The ordinance states this is “in the best interests of the public health, safety, and general welfare of citizens of Moraine.”

The city enacted a temporary ban in December 2023, which was extended in August 2024.

However, people can still use and possess the legal amount of 2.5 ounces in any form except extract.

The ban goes into effect immediately.

