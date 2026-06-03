Miami Valley agencies race to replace Meals on Wheels services

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The scramble is on to feed people in need in the Miami Valley.

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The work to make sure they don’t go hungry is because Meals on Wheels will stop operations out of their South Wilkinson Street headquarters in 30 to 60 days.

The Senior Resource Connection has been providing important services, especially Meals on Wheels, for 70 years.

But economic trouble means they’ll be closing their doors.

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“The shutting down puts a number of people at risk,” Doug McGarry said.

McGarry is the executive director of the Area Agency on Aging.

He said the SRC serves 1,000 meals a day. Half of them are delivered by the Meals on Wheels workers.

“Working with our various partners so that we could come up with a plan to get those meals served,” McGarry said.

He is hoping that his agency and partners will have 30 to 45 days to put replacement plans in place.

But he’s worried about the Meals on Wheels workers being able to stay in place that long.

“Now that they announced that they’re going to be closing, there’s a concern: how long will they keep their employees, will folks look for other jobs?” he said.

Meals on Wheels is not the only program at SRC.

McGarry said their struggle is something all organizations are facing.

“With change in the federal direction, the cost of food and gasoline going up, it’s tough for everyone, particularly non-profits,” he said.

The Area Agency on Aging will be working to replace Meals on Wheels in a seamless way.

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