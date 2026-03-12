Miami RedHawks earn several MAC honors; including coach, player of the year

OXFORD — The Miami University men’s basketball program earned several Mid-American Conference awards after a historic season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Head Coach Travis Steele was a unanimous selection as MAC Coach of the Year, while Peter Suder was named MAC Player of the Year and earned first-team honors.

TRENDING STORIES:

Four other RedHawks earned MAC honors.

Brant Byers and Eian Elmer each received a spot on the MAC’s Second Team, and Luke Skaljac earned MAC Third Team honors. Antwone Woolfolk was named All-MAC Honorable Mention.

Steele is the first Miami coach to be named MAC Coach of the Year since Charlie Coles in 2005.

Miami is ranked No. 20 in the polls and is just the fifth Division I men’s basketball program this century to go undefeated in the regular season.

The RedHawks entered the MAC Tournament with a 31-0 record and the No. 1 seed.

Their first game is against UMass in the MAC quarterfinals.

Tip-off is today at 11 a.m. in Cleveland.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group