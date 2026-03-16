Miami RedHawks among First Four teams to play here in Dayton

DAYTON — - UPDATE @ 9:15 P.M.-

The Miami RedHawks will be one of eight teams to play in the 2026 First Four this week here in Dayton.

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These eight teams will play on Tuesday and Wednesday to begin the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the UD Arena.

TRENDING STORIES:

Each team will participate in open practices on Monday and Tuesday at the UD Arena.

Our news crew was there when the University of Dayton started installing the First Four basketball court and setting up the playing area.

The two games on Tuesday include:

No. 16 UMBC vs No. 16 Howard, 6:40 p.m.

No. 11 Texas vs No. 11 NC State, 9:15 p.m.*

The other games are on Wednesday:

No. 16 Lehigh vs No. 16 Prairie View A&M, 6:40 p.m.

No. 11 Miami (OH) vs SMU, 9:15 p.m.*

The RedHawks became the first Mid-American Conference bid to receive an at-large bid since 1999.

That was Miami, and they advanced to the Sweet 16.

We will continue to update this story.

* Approximate Tip Time.

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