Miami County receives federal funding for traffic enforcement for the 20th consecutive year

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant of $89,525.58 for fiscal year 2026, marking the 20th consecutive year of receiving federal funds for this purpose.

Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, the grant will be used to cover overtime and fuel costs for additional traffic enforcement. The primary goals are to reduce fatal and injury crashes, increase seatbelt usage, and remove impaired drivers from the roads in Miami County.

The extra traffic enforcement efforts will be concentrated around holidays, when there is typically an increase in vehicular travel and impaired driving incidents. By deploying additional deputies during these times, the Sheriff’s Office aims to enhance road safety and provide roadside assistance to motorists in need.

The first traffic enforcement detail under the new grant is scheduled to take place over Halloween, a period known for increased travel and potential safety risks.

With continued federal funding support, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is poised to maintain its focus on improving road safety and reducing traffic-related incidents throughout the county.

