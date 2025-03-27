Mexican restaurant near Day Air Ballpark abruptly closes

DAYTON — A downtown restaurant closure surprised some in the area.

Chris Bhai works at Brixx Ice Company across the street from Local Cantina.

After more than 20 years in business downtown, he has watched multiple businesses come and go.

Wednesday afternoon, people wanting Mexican food were greeted with a note saying, “We regret to announce this location is permanently closed. It has been a pleasure serving the local community.”

The restaurant opened its downtown location in 2019, the first location outside of the Columbus area.

Bhai said working a restaurant or bar near Day Air Ballpark during baseball season drives up profits, but some businesses might struggle during the off-season.

“When that stadium is not active, it’s not a lot of people down here and a lot of businesses are gone in place of housing. So you know, it’s kind of just a natural progression of things,” Bhai said.

