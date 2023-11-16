MetroParks collecting Christmas lights to recycle

DAYTON — Five Rivers Metroparks is giving people the chance to me the Holidays a little greener.
Starting Dec. 1 people can drop off old Christmas lights at bins located at six different MetroParks to have them recycled:
- Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance.
- Sugarcreek MetroPark, 4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook: Recycling bin is located at the main parking lot entrance under the kiosk.
- Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the front of the main building.
- Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin located at the education building at the Possum Creek Farm.
- Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. Recycling bin located outside the Visitor Center entrance.
- 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the northwest entrance and is accessible anytime.
They can be dropped off during park hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
This is the fifth holiday season Five Rivers MetroParks has been doing this.
It has collected almost 6,000 pounds of lights over the years.
