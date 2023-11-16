MetroParks collecting Christmas lights to recycle

DAYTON — Five Rivers Metroparks is giving people the chance to me the Holidays a little greener.

Starting Dec. 1 people can drop off old Christmas lights at bins located at six different MetroParks to have them recycled:

Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance.

Sugarcreek MetroPark, 4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook: Recycling bin is located at the main parking lot entrance under the kiosk.

Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the front of the main building.

Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin located at the education building at the Possum Creek Farm.

Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. Recycling bin located outside the Visitor Center entrance.

2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the northwest entrance and is accessible anytime.

They can be dropped off during park hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

This is the fifth holiday season Five Rivers MetroParks has been doing this.

It has collected almost 6,000 pounds of lights over the years.

