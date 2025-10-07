Mercy Health may lose contracts for Humana Medicaid, Medicare Advantage patients

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health has warned patients in Clark and Champaign Counties that they may lose access to their providers if contract negotiations with Humana Medicaid and Medicare Advantage are not resolved by December 1.

If an agreement is not reached, Mercy Health’s hospitals, physicians, and other care sites will become out-of-network for Humana Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members, potentially impacting 7,458 patients.

“We recognize that patients who rely on Managed Medicaid or Medicare Advantage often face unique challenges and may be among the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Adam Groshans, president, Mercy Health – Springfield.

Mercy Health remains in-network with all other major health plans, and patients are encouraged to explore their coverage options and contact Humana to learn more about their benefits.

Access to emergency department services will always be available to patients for covered emergency services, regardless of network status.

Adam Groshans emphasized the challenges faced when reimbursement rates are not sustainable and claims are frequently denied, which creates uncertainty and barriers to care for patients and their families.

For now, patients may continue to access Mercy Health providers and facilities as they always have.

