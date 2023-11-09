Men in Halloween masks rob mail carrier in Ohio neighborhood

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday by two men wearing Halloween masks.

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Inspection Service said the thieves approached the letter carrier in the 600 block of Quilliams Road in Cleveland Heights around 4:40 p.m., WOIO reported.

>> ‘Carrying a dead body;’ Questions remain as 911 call gives insight into homicide investigation

One of the suspects was wearing a pumpkin mask and the other was wearing a skull mask, according to WJW.

The suspect vehicle was described as a blue Toyota Camry, WEWS-TV reported.

The mail carrier was not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call postal inspectors at 877-876-2455 and say, “law enforcement.”

©2023 Cox Media Group