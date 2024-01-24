Memorial services announced, flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Springfield Mayor

SPRINGFIELD — Memorial services have been announced for longtime Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland.

The family will receive friends during a memorial celebration on February 3 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Springfield City Hall Forum, according to his online obituary.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, February 4, at 2 p.m. in the Wittenberg University Fieldhouse.

News Center 7 previously reported that Copeland passed away on Monday at the age of 80 after retiring in late 2023 to focus on family due to health concerns.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in the City of Springfield in honor of former Mayor Warren Copeland.

The City of Springfield announced on social media that he has ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the city until Saturday.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue had also asked Springfield residents and businesses to lower their flags to show their respect for Mayor Copeland’s legacy, a city spokesperson said.

Copeland was appointed to the city’s commission in 1988, elected as City Commissioner in 1989, then reelected in 1993, 1997, and 2001.

He served as mayor from 1990 to 1994, then from 1998 to 2023.

In 2003, Copeland was the first person directly elected mayor of the City of Springfield by the voters in almost 90 years, the spokesperson said.

