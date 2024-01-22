‘Lifelong dedication;’ Recently retired Springfield Mayor passes away

SPRINGFIELD — Recently retired Springfield Mayor and City Commissioner Warren Copeland passed away Monday morning, according to a spokesperson from the city.

Copeland retired in late 2023 to focus on family due to health concerns.

>>RELATED: ‘Forever indebted to this community;’ Longtime Springfield mayor retires early

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Warren’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Clara and his family at this time. Warren’s commitment and lifelong dedication to our community has created a better future for generations of Springfielders,” Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said.

Copeland leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Clara Coolman Copeland, three children, and seven grandchildren, the spokesperson said.

He was appointed to the city’s commission in 1988, elected as City Commissioner in 1989, then reelected in 1993, 1997, and 2001.

Copeland served as mayor from 1990 to 1994, then from 1998 to 2023.

In 2003, Copeland was the first person directly elected mayor of the City of Springfield by the voters in almost 90 years, the spokesperson said.

>> Man found dead inside burning RV in Dayton; investigation underway

“Warren dedicated 35 years of his life to serving Springfield. He was a dedicated leader who showed tremendous compassion to all residents of our community. We shared a very similar passion in serving Springfield and was an encouragement to me and will be greatly missed,” Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said.

During his final term as mayor, Copeland represented the city on the following boards:

Community Improvement Committee

Council of Neighborhood Associations

Human Relations Board

Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

Neighborhood Housing Partnership Board

Community Police Advisory Team

Copeland was a Professor of Religion and Director of Urban Studies at Wittenberg University, the spokesperson said.

In 1995, he was honored with the Wittenberg’s Alumni Association’s “Distinguished Teaching Award.”

He was later named the Faculty Director of Wittenberg’s Center for Civic and Urban Engagement in 2008. The center is now called the Hagan Center, the spokesperson said.

Details regarding service arrangements will be released at a later date and time.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue asks Springfield residents and businesses to lower their flags to half-staff for the next five days to show their respect for Warren’s legacy, the spokesperson said.

©2024 Cox Media Group