Memorial service to be held for Franklin K-9 killed in crash

FRANKLIN — Memorial services have been planned for Franklin K9 Officer Fury, who died in the line of duty over the weekend.

Services will begin at noon on Thursday, November 16, the Franklin Division of Police said in a social media post.

The services will be streamed live on New Vine Church’s website.

After the service, a procession will travel through Franklin. The expected start time is 1:15 p.m.

K-9 Officer Fury was killed in a crash that happened on S. River Street in Franklin around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Two Franklin police officers along with their K-9 Fury were on regular patrol on S. River Street when a 2015 Jeep Patriot began driving the wrong way on the road at a high rate of speed. The Jeep hit the police cruiser and then traveled off the road and hit a tree.

K9 Officer Fury, who was in the cruiser, later died from his injuries.

The two Franklin officers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Kettering Health Franklin for treatment. The Franklin Division of Police said both officers are expected to return to duty.

The driver of the Jeep, Michael Sims, 21, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was taken to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers previously said Sims would be booked in the Warren County Jail after being released from the hospital on initial charges of felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog.

Sims remained booked in jail Tuesday morning, according to online jail records.

