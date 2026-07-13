Memorial event held for 18-year-old killed in ATV crash

KETTERING — The community is coming together to remember an 18-year-old killed in an ATV crash.

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Kaylee Watkins was a passenger when the ATV went off a mountain in Kentucky.

Watkins graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School in the spring.

The district is holding a memorial event at the high school from 6-8 p.m. on Monday.

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She took early childhood education while at Fairmont.

“She was going to be a wonderful teacher. She had a special gift with young children and was incredibly kind, patient, and nurturing. I am so proud of the young woman she became,” Watkins’ family wrote on social media.

In a statement, her early education teacher, Laurie Hunkler, said Watkins reminded her why she went into education.

"As her teacher, I often thought I was helping shape her future. Looking back, I realize Kaylee shaped me just as much. She reminded me why I chose this profession in the first place. Her determination, optimism, compassion, and unwavering belief in her dreams challenged me to be a better teacher and to never lose sight of the incredible impact educators can have on the lives of their students. I will carry those lessons with me for the rest of my career," Hunkler said in part.

Karyn Denslow, principal of Fairmont, said Watkins would have made a great teacher.

“I do believe she would have made an excellent teacher. She was very much into children, very close with her early childhood education teacher, just really connected with kids,” Denslow said.

An online fundraiser has been created to help support Watkins’ family.

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