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Members of Thug Riders learn punishments for organized crime

By WHIO Staff
Brandon Fisher (L); Justin Baker (R)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Two members of the Thug Riders have learned their punishments for organized crimes.

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Brandon Fisher was sentenced last month to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony counts, according to federal court records.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in racketeering, a count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in racketeering activity, and two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity.

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Justin Baker was sentenced on April 1 to 18 months in prison, with three months served.

He was previously charged with conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity, federal court records stated.

>>RELATED: Here are the 14 members of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club facing organized crime charges

Fisher and Baker were two of 14 members of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested last summer as part of a federal organized crime investigation.

At least six other members of the Thug Riders have learned their punishment for their roles.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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