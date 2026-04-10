Members of Thug Riders learn punishments for organized crime

DAYTON — Two members of the Thug Riders have learned their punishments for organized crimes.

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Brandon Fisher was sentenced last month to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony counts, according to federal court records.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in racketeering, a count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in racketeering activity, and two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity.

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Justin Baker was sentenced on April 1 to 18 months in prison, with three months served.

He was previously charged with conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity, federal court records stated.

>>RELATED: Here are the 14 members of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club facing organized crime charges

Fisher and Baker were two of 14 members of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested last summer as part of a federal organized crime investigation.

At least six other members of the Thug Riders have learned their punishment for their roles.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 32 14 Thug Rider Motorcycle Club members facing federal organized crime charges Michael Henry Michael Henry, aka Brutal, 40, of Xenia; Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records Juan Robles Juan Robles, AKA Juan the Man, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Cody Hughes Cody Hughes, AKA Tater, 28, from Columbus; Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Justin Baker Justin Baker, AKA Wild Boy, 29, of Columbus. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Joey Marshall Joey Marshall, AKA King Joe or Diesel, 44, of Xenia. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Michael Reese Michael Reese, AKA Butcher, 44 of Miamisburg. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail records John Smith John Smith, AKA Chaos, 37, of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Brandon Fisher Brandon Fisher, AKA Road Runner, 26 of Piqua. Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County Jail records Matthew Hawkins Matthew Hawkins, AKA Hawk, 32, of Pequea, Pennsylvania. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Joseph Rader Joseph Rader, AKA Delta, 32, of Richmond, Kentucky. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Jared Peters Jared Peters, AKA Savage, 37, of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Norman Beach Norman Beach, AKA Stormin' Normin', 49 of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records Brent Egleston Brent Egleston, AKA Be Easy, 36, of Xenia. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records Daniel Hutton Daniel Hutton, AKA Havok, 39, of Fairborn. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

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