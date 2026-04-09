Injuries reported after area train derailment; public asked to avoid area

FRANKLIN — Injuries have been reported after a train derailed in Warren County on Thursday.
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The train derailment happened near Forest Avenue and Chestnut Street, according to the Franklin Division of Police.
The area remains closed to traffic while crews investigate.
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Minor injuries have been reported involving people on the train. No bystanders were hurt.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
We will continue to follow this story.
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