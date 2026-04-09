Injuries reported after area train derailment; public asked to avoid area

FRANKLIN — Injuries have been reported after a train derailed in Warren County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The train derailment happened near Forest Avenue and Chestnut Street, according to the Franklin Division of Police.

The area remains closed to traffic while crews investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

Minor injuries have been reported involving people on the train. No bystanders were hurt.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group