Mega Millions lottery: How ticket sales impact local businesses

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth a whopping $1.1 billion.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson stopped by two stores to see just how much lottery sales impact their bottom line.

People who win the lottery are not the only ones taking home a cash prize. Stores that sell the products get a cut of the check as well.

“The lottery sales is all commission sales. So for every ticket we sell, we make a small commission on that,” said Michael Sliger, whose family has owned Bee-Gees Market in Kettering since 1994.

He said for the past 29 years they have always sold lottery tickets.

“It’s grown ever since,” he said. “Every year we’ve had an increase so now we’re the sixth largest lottery agent in the state of Ohio.”

According to the Ohio lottery website, if a store sells a winning ticket they get 5.5% on each ticket sale and up to 1.5% on cashing winning tickets.

“People come in and win big so they keep coming back,” Sliger said.

He said it is often the reason people come into the store but once they get inside they also buy other items.

“If we weren’t selling the lottery, sales would definitely be slower because a lot of those customers would be going to a lottery retailer,” Sliger said.

Gary Patel, the owner of Short Stop food mart in Fairborn, told News Center 7 he feels the same way.

“If you see the Powerball and Mega Millions numbers are going up like a billion dollars or something our sales also boost,” Patel said.

He sees people buying scratch-offs at his store more often than playing Powerball or Mega Millions.

“Because the winning chances are more for the scratch-offs,” he said.

According to the Ohio lottery website, the chance that someone wins the Mega Millions drawing is one in 302 million.

“It’s slim chances but eventually somebody wins,” Sliger said.

If you’re interested in supporting a small business, consider stopping by a local store to pick your numbers.





