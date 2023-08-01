Trotwood man facing murder charges in active shooter situation at Moraine DMAX plant

MORAINE — A Trotwood man will face criminal charges after he was indicted on murder and other charges stemming from the workplace shooting at the Moraine DMAX plant in May.

Frederick Andra Cox, 30, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on a total seven charges including murder and felonious assault, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in a media release Tuesday.

Cox has been in the Montgomery County Jail since he was released from a medical facility July 26, according to the spokesperson and online jail records. He remains booked in the jail Tuesday and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Cox is accused in the active shooter situation at the Moraine DMAX plant May 18 that killed Jeffrey James Allen III, 28. Cox and Allen were coworkers at the plant.

The Moraine police investigation found Allen had been shot at least a dozen times inside the building and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was shot in the foot.

Cox was found by police in the parking lot of the facility where he had shot himself in the head, the spokesperson said. Cox was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with serious injuries in the days after the shooting.

Investigators determined Cox and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and that the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility, Moraine police said in a news conference the day after the shooting.

Cox is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday morning in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

