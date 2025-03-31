DAYTON — Meet Stanley, a lovable senior with a big heart and endless energy! Always ready for fun, he thrives on playtime, outdoor adventures, and being the center of attention.

Stanley is a male Labrador Retriever who is 9 years old and weighs almost 99 pounds.

His appetite matches his size. He loves treats and will be your best friend if you have one in hand.

Stanley’s love for food is only rivaled by his love for people, as he eagerly makes new friends and shows off his playful personality.

