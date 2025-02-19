DAYTON — Meet Patches who is a female domestic shorthair cat. She is 11 years old and weighs 8.7 pounds.

Patches is a sweet and cuddly senior kitty looking for a forever home. She has an easily manageable thyroid condition and takes her daily medication like a pro—especially in a Churu treat! Patches thrives in a calm home, enjoys the company of other cats, and is ready to be your loving companion.

Visit our shelter or apply online to meet this sweet soul and make her a part of your family!

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE!

