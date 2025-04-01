Lainey is a 5-year-old female Siamese/Domestic Shorthair cat who weighs 8.8 pounds.

She is a stunning 5-year-old with striking, distinguished markings and a gentle spirit. Though she can be a bit nervous at first, Lainey’s sweetness shines through once she feels safe and loved.

She has been exposed to FeLV, which doesn’t necessarily mean she is positive, but it’s important to be mindful of her health and prepared for future care.

Lainey would thrive in a calm, patient home where she can feel secure and cherished.

If you are ready to offer this lovely girl the love and understanding she deserves, come and meet Lainey today!

