Meet Jerry

Jerry is a 1-year-old male American Guinea Pig who weighs 2.4 pounds.

Jerry is a sweet guinea pig who loves munching on hay, nibbling on veggies, and exploring his surroundings. While he’s still warming up to being held, patience and gentle care can help him feel more comfortable.

Once a stray, Jerry is now searching for a loving, patient home where he can feel safe and comfortable.

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE!

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

©2025 Cox Media Group