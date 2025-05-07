Meet Begonia

DAYTON — Begonia is a 2.5-year-old female Pitbull who weighs 50 pounds.

Begonia is not only fun and affectionate, but she’s also incredibly smart! With help from Dayton Dog Training Club, she’s mastered a long list of skills, including sit, stay, heel, and even advanced tasks like cone wraps and plank work.

Begonia thrives when she has a job to do and would make a fantastic working dog or adventure companion, so be sure to ask our adoption counselors about continuing her training!

But she’s also incredibly smart! With help from Dayton Dog Training Club, she’s mastered a long list of skills.

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE!

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

©2025 Cox Media Group