UPDATE: 2 injured in crash near Preble-Montgomery Count Line

PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:33 p.m.:

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle near the Preble-Montgomery County line Saturday afternoon.

>> 20-year-old man dead after rollover crash in Darke County

Those two people were transported to area hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

We’re working to learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

First responders are on scene of a crash near the Preble-Montgomery County line.

The crash was reported around noon on S. Preble County Line Road near Lower Gratis Road.

Initial reports indicated that two vehicles were involved and that at least one person may be trapped, according to Preble County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

Medics are on the scene, but the number or severity of injuries has not been confirmed at this time.

We’re working to learn more and will update this story as we gather more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group