20-year-old man dead after rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Darke County Saturday morning.

Deputies and medics were called to the area of Shaffer and Brown roads in York Township on reports of a single-vehicle crash with an unresponsive driver around 6:13 a.m.

An initial investigation showed that Gage Holmes, 20, was going north on Shaffer Road in a Dodge Ram 3500 when he traveled off the right side of the road. This caused the truck to overturn “an undetermined number of times” before it came to rest on its top, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Holmes died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

