Medical helicopter called to rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies and medics are responding to a rollover crash in Darke County.

The crash was reported near the intersection of US 127 and Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road, which is south of Greenville, around 10:56 a.m.

>> 1 taken to hospital, 40 displaced after large apartment fire in Harrison Twp.

Two vehicles are reported to be involved, including one that has overturned, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

CareFlight has been called to the scene, dispatchers confirmed.

It’s currently unknown how many people are hurt.

The roads are closed around the crash scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

© 2023 Cox Media Group