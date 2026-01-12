Medical helicopter called to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter responded to a crash in Darke County on Monday morning.
Around 7:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to SR-49 and Red River-West Grove Road on reports of a crash, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
Medflight was called out to the scene, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
