Medical facilities in the same county closing departments soon, causing longer commutes for care

MIAMI COUNTY — Two Miami County medical centers will soon be closing one department each, leaving questions about the available care in the area.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering Health Piqua will close its Emergency Department on Feb. 1. At the end of the month, on Feb. 29, the Labor and Delivery unit at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy will cease operations.

“That’s kind of scary,” Tim Riverning said.

