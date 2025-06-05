Medical bill errors: Consumer groups say it happens more than you think

NATIONAL — Getting a surprise medical bill can hurt just as much as whatever you went to the doctor for.

Some consumer groups say that many medical bills have mistakes in them.

We take a closer look at how you can avoid common mistakes in medical bills to help lessen the impact on your wallet this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Craig Rae owns a medical equipment store. He said that he constantly interacts with patients and says that when providers make billing mistakes, he hears about it.

“I think it happens more often than people think,” said Craig Rae, Penrod Medical Equipment.

Kevin Brasler with the nonprofit consumer advocacy group Consumers’ Checkbook.

“It’s a constant problem. It happens a lot,” he said.

