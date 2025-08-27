Meat prices soar for 7th straight month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Beef prices have reached record highs, impacting wallets across Montgomery County and beyond, as the number of beef cattle hits its lowest point since the 1960s due to a multi-year drought.

According to the USDA, beef prices have been increasing for seven consecutive months, driven by a significant reduction in cattle numbers nationwide. The American Farm Bureau notes that the drought has affected the availability of grass and feed, essential for cattle growth, further exacerbating the situation.

Benji Grant, owner of Grant’s Family Farm, noted that while local farm-raised beef has traditionally been more expensive, recent comparisons show that their prices can be competitive with grocery stores.

Beth Horton mentioned that she never thought to buy meat from a local farmer, assuming it was out of her budget.

The USDA predicts that beef prices could continue to rise until 2026 due to the ongoing low cattle numbers. This trend has led consumers to reconsider their purchasing habits, with some turning to local farms as a more economical option.

At Grant’s Family Farm, a nearly two-pound ribeye can be purchased for less than $35, while similar cuts at local grocery stores like Kroger, Aldi, and Walmart are priced around $32 for two pounds. This shift in pricing has made local beef a viable alternative for budget-conscious shoppers.

Benji Grant highlighted the vulnerability of relying on large-scale food production models, which are susceptible to disasters. “Since we’re all relying on the large production model of food, beef, pork, chicken - all raised indoors, since we’re relying on that, we’re also very susceptible to any type of disaster that happens,” Grant explained.

Benji Grant suggests that buying directly from local farms can be a way to avoid the fluctuations seen in supermarket prices.

As beef prices continue to climb due to low cattle numbers and ongoing drought conditions, consumers are facing high costs regardless of whether they purchase from grocery stores or local farms.

