‘Means so much;’ Community comes together to support those experiencing food insecurity

DAYTON — Over the weekend, our 7 Circle of Kindness event brought in a lot of donations for Miami Valley Meals, and we are getting closer to learning the final total.

On Saturday, April 12, 7 Circle of Kindness partnered with Miami Valley Meals on a donation event to go toward helping people experiencing food insecurity.

“The seven Circle of Kindness has just been such a wonderful thing for us to get out in the community, greet people where they’re at,” Co-founder of Miami Valley Meals Amanda Delotelle said.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher was there on Saturday when donations started filling shopping carts, and he was there today as volunteers brought donations back to Miami Valley Meals.

Delotelle said that because of how much they got, they don’t have an official count, but it’s expected soon.

“It’s going to take us a few days to weigh everything and see how many pounds actually came through,” Delotelle said.

Some of our News Center 7 Team and our community partners were there on Saturday to help load everything up.

“We think it is important to… give back by supporting education and organizations like the WHIO 7 Circle of Kindness,” Morris Furniture Company said in a statement.

According to Delotelle, Miami Valley Meals donates more than 4000 meals a week to the community and they passed the 1 million mark in January.

All the food that was donated on Saturday helps them continue their work.

“To see the love that our community has for others that are going through food insecurity. It just means so much to us to be out there,” Delotelle said.

After the donations are brought in, Miami Valley Meals Chefs design a menu that uses the food available.

Once the meals are made, they’re packaged up and refrigerated until they’re passed out.

Delotelle said that all the donations go a long way towards fighting food insecurity in the Miami Valley.

“We are so grateful to Ohio, the Seven Circle Kindness, Ashley and Morris, and the Residents Home Association for coming together and making this event happen,” Delotelle said.

