Mayor to hold town hall on gun, youth violence

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss will hold a town hall focused on gun and youth violence in the city.

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The event will be held on May 30 at 10 a.m. at Belmont High School.

Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson will be at the town hall along with a group of panelists.

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Residents are encouraged to “come ready to share their experiences living in Dayton, their ideas for the city’s future, and any concerns they would like to bring directly to Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss and her team.”

The town hall is open to the public, and no registration is required.

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