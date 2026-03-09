Matchups announced for high school girls’ basketball state semifinals announced

DAYTON — The matchups are set for the 2026 high school basketball state semifinals.

Four area high schools are still alive.

All state semifinals and championship games will be played in Dayton from March 12 to 14.

Chaminade Julienne High School will play Copley in the Division III semifinals on Thursday, March 12, at the Nutter Center at 11 a.m.

St. Henry High School battles Canal Winchester in the Division VI semifinals on Thursday, March 12, at the Nutter Center at 5 p.m.

Fairmont High School plays Pickerington Central in the Division I semifinals on Thursday, March 12, at the UD Arena at 8 p.m.

Russia High School battles Seneca East High School in the Division VII semifinals on Friday, March 13, at the Nutter Center at 1 p.m.

All state championship games will be played at UD Arena.

