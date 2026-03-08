911 call describes moment driver hits person with car in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 911 caller described the moment a driver hit someone with their car in Montgomery County early Sunday.

Deputies originally reported around 3:40 a.m. to the 4200 block of Wenz Court, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Medics transported a person to a local hospital.

A 911 caller described several women arguing.

“They were yelling and stuff and fighting inside the car,” the caller said. “Then, the girl got out, and when it was driving off, they hit her. And it was on purpose.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies arrested another person on felonious assault charges.

News Center 7 is working to learn the name of that person in custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

