State Trooper stabbed multiple times during traffic stop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida — A Florida State Trooper was stabbed multiple times during a traffic stop on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to calls of a reckless driver operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on State Road 836 near NW 107 Ave in Miami-Dade County.

TRENDING STORIES:

A state trooper located the vehicles in the grassy center median of State Road 836 and made contact with a female subject, who also had a young child in the vehicle, according to the FHP.

While the trooper was interacting with the female, she brandished a knife and stabbed the Trooper in the head, neck, and shoulder.

The trooper discharged his firearm and struck the female.

The trooper and the female were both taken to HCA Kendall Trauma.

It was later determined that the female subject had active arrest warrants for child neglect, child abuse, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

The Department of Children and Families took the child who was in the vehicle into their care.

The female will be booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail once medically released from the hospital.

An update on the Trooper’s condition has not been released at this time.

The officer-involved-shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group